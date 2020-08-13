Family of the late Teslim Almaroof, yesterday, held the 41 day Fidau prayer in honour of the deceased.

Almaroof, who is the head of Arota/Ologun family of Orile Oshodi in Oshodi Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State, died on Thursday, July 2 in Lagos during a brief illness.

The event was attended by close family members, including the widow, Lilian, the children and their spouses, as well as associates, who were all made to sit in observance of the social distancing.

Speaking at the event, a frontline estate agent, Mutairu Owoeye, described Almaroof as the father of the fatherless and that he would be missed.

According to him, the deceased was deeply loved by the common people whose aspirations he championed and who benefitted greatly from his benevolence.

Owoeye said it was not for nothing that people refer to Almaroof as ‘saviour of the poor’, adding that the deceased was more comfortable identifying with the poor, despite his wealth.

Owoeye, who described Almaroof as his father and mentor added that, Almaroof had a long and successful career in real estate with high ethical and moral standards.

In his sermon, an Islamic Cleric, Sheik Safiu Afana, said he had never met a man as generous as Almaroof, adding that it might take many years to have another of his type.

The cleric, was accompanied by other notable Islamic scholars and clerics in leading series of prayers for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Recounting the various encounters he had with the deceased, the cleric said he had known Almaroof since 1978 and yet he had never seen him visibly angry.

The preacher enjoined the widow of the deceased to follow the tenets of Islam in honouring the memory of the deceased.