UD Almeria coach, Joan Sicilia (Rubi) has revealed that he’s optimistic about the chances of Sadiq Umar staying at the Power Horse Stadium for one more season.

Less than two weeks before Spain’s summer transfer window ends, the Super Eagles forward’s future is still in question.

Sadiq has been heavily linked with a move to 2020/2021 Europa League winners, Villarreal CF but nothing has materialized at the moment.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Monday’s La Liga match against Elche, Rubi noted that Sadiq has caught the eye in training.

In quotes related by Diario de Almeria, Rubi said : “He is with a much higher level of concentration in training than last year.

“I’m sure he will reap rewards. He is a player that each season polishes details that cost him.

“Hopefully he can be with us and the numbers can be squared to have all the signings we have made.”

Since joining Almeria in October 2020, Sadiq has played 82 games across all competitions with 60 goals involvements (41 goals, 19 assists).

The 25-year-old is under contract with the Rojiblancos until June 30, 2025.

The former AS Roma youngster made his La Liga debut last weekend in a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid.