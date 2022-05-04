Benfica has been told it will cost nothing less than €30m to price away Sadiq Umar from Spanish second division side, Almeria.

The 25-year-old forward has been in remarkable form for Almeria and has netted 16 goals in this campaign Sadiq Umar is attracting massive interest from Portugal, as Benfica is the latest club that has penned down the Nigerian for a possible summer transfer.

The Portuguese giant has targeted Sadiq Umar, as a possible replacement for striker Darwin Nunez, who has also been linked with a big move away from the club at the end of the season.

Valencia is also another top team interested in signing Sadiq Umar following his impressive performance for Almeria in the Spanish second division.

Meanwhile, Almeria has now won two consecutive games after a 2-0 at Burgos CF to help boost their promotion chances to the Spanish top division.