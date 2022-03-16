Umar Sadiq’s UD Almeria is hunting for the title of La Liga Smart Bank this season and their Nigerian export has been of great importance to their title aspirations.

Sadiq, who has scored seven goals in his last six games won the Player of the Month in the league for February and is proving the key cog to Almeria’s eyes on the summit.

With a difficult game coming up against Tenerife on Monday, the same day Umar is expected to arrive at Super Eagles’ camp ahead of the clash against Ghana, Almeria is looking to ask for a delay of his arrival. An alternative, albeit tough one, is to play without Sadiq but that is a reality unwanted by the club.Almeria is believed to be lining up a discussion with the Nigeria Football Federation to seek a delay of the arrival of the Super Eagles attacker, but there’s no official communication to that effect yet.

The Liga BBVA chasers currently sit second on the log, three points behind Eibar on top of the table, and one above Valladolid sitting third.