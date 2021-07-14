Sevilla, who are the front-runners for the signature of Sadiq Umar from Almeria have been told what it will take to sign the Nigerian before the end of the summer transfer window.

Almeria slashed the buyout clause of the forward from €60 million to €30 million but with a specific condition that any deal will involve the buying team giving them a player as part of the deal.

The idea is to use the player they will be getting to cushion the effect of the hit they took in lowering his buyout clause according to reports gathered by oqngoalnigeria.com.

Sadiq wants to remain in the La Liga and his good relationship with the Sporting Director of Sevilla, Monchi puts them in pole position to sign him ahead of other teams interested in his service.

Almeria are not in a hurry to let go of the forward who scored 20 goals last season in their failed bid to gain promotion to the La Liga. They are however waiting till August before making a final decision on his future, which is more likely away from them.

