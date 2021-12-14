From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Nigeria Entertainment Icon Awards which is powered by Mojs Entertainment Limited has nominated Major Hamza Almustapha Rtd, Prof Festus Asikhia, CEO/Chairman Festrut Group Int’l; HRH Igwe Dennis, CEO Prince Ezeuba Agencies Nigeria Ltd and Founder, Beyond Community Care Foundation, amongst others for its maiden awards.

Nigeria Entertainment Icon Awards is the brain child of Mr. Odey Jacob (popularly known as The Uncommon Comedian), CEO Mojs Entertainment Ltd. The event which is scheduled to hold on the 1st of January, 2022 at Sheraton Hotel Abuja by 6pm will be graced by eminent personalities in Nigeria from all walks of life.

Speaking with the media recently at an event in Abuja, he revealed that the Nigeria Entertainment Icon Awards was established to celebrate well deserving personalities who have made positive impact in the entertainment industry.

“The awardees were carefully selected and wen through a regorous process of nomination and selection,” Odey explained.

“They deserve to be honoured for their continuous support to the entertainment industry. This is the reason why we have established the Nigerian Entertainment Icon Awards.

“Our awardees comprise of businessmen and women, captains of industries, entertainers, On-Air-Personalities, politicians, clergymen and entrepreneurs who have distinguished themselves in various spheres, impacting the lives of entertainers, their communities and the nation at large.”

Interestingly, the organizers have bought out well meaning and patriotic Nigerians that have done noble in their own way to add value to the entertainment industry in Abuja.

Other awardees include: Mr. Oyediran Abiodun Stephen, CEO Abeysteph Globalink Ltd; Dr. Kingsley Mike Azonobi, Chairman, Domak Group Int’l; Mr. Seyi Adekunle, Chairman, Vodi Group Int’l; Mr. Sally Biose, CEO Sallybest Properties Ltd; Dr. Amb. Maxwell Stephen Nweze, MD/CEO Seman Global Project Ltd; Mr. Franklin Ajayi, CEO AF Royalton Development Company Ltd; and HRH Dr. Becky Olubukola Esther, President and Group Managing Director, BSTAN Group.

The First Lady of Kogi State and Founder, Rashida Bello Foundation, Mrs Rashida Bello, will also be honoured at the event as Entertainment Woman Icon of the Year.