From Fred Itua, Abuja

Hamza Al-Mustapha, former Chief Security Officer to the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has called on Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper as the country celebrated its 61st Independence Day anniversary.

Al-Mustapha said that it was an occasion for Nigerians to reassert their loyalty to their fatherland, by showing commitment to the promotion of peace, unity, security and prosperity of the nation.

In a statement issued through his media aide, Chidi Edom, Al-Mustapha noted the toughness of Nigerians in surmounting the multiple challenges they have to grapple with, especially in the light of COVID-19 pandemic and the fight against insecurity.

He said that patriots should always remember the sacrifice of their national heroes who made the country what it is today, adding that everyone must continue to work hard and strive together as a united people to build an indivisible nation that is filled with peace, love, happiness, and prosperity.

