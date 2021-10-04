By Christopher Oji

Mr William Alo, former Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, has resumed duties in the Police Service Commission (PSC) with a pledge to move the Commission forward and ensure that the Nigeria Police Force is reinvigorated in the area of appointment, promotion, discipline for effective and efficient service to the Nigerian people.

Mr Alo took over from Abubakar Ismaila, who has been redeployed to the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the new Permanent Secretary told the management staff of the Commission that ‘we need to do something different to make the police truly our friend and also give Nigerians a sense of security especially in these troubled times.’

According to PSC Head, Press and Public Relations Ikechukwu Ani: ‘Mr Alo said he would ensure that the staff and management of the Commission work as a team and also see to the welfare of the staff for enhanced efficiency and effectiveness.

‘The challenge now is how do we move this place forward? It is a small place but big; we must ensure a cordial working relationship with the Chairman and Members of the Commission; we will also inculcate the spirit of integrity and zero corruption in service to our fatherland,’ he noted.

Outgoing Permanent Secretary Ismaila, in his remarks, called on Staff and Management of the Commission to extend the support and cooperation given to him to his successor whom he said is a highly experienced public officer.

