Aloe Vera juice is yet another great option for healthy skin. Aloe Vera comes with soothing, anti-inflammatory properties that heals sunburns, breakouts and gives you that blinding glow. It also heals your immune system and repairs your skin inside out.

What you will need:

2 tbsp Aloe Vera gel

5-8 cherries

3 cups water

Method:

Blend the Aloe Vera gel, cherries(without the seeds) thoroughly in a blender by adding water.

Pour out the juice in a clear glass. You can add a dash of lemon or ginger for added flavour.

Your refreshing glass of aloe juice is ready.