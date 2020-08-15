The leadership and people of Alor community, Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State, under the aegis of Alor People Assembly (A.P.A.), have thrown their weight behind Gov. Willie Obiano’s suspension of the community’s traditional ruler, Igwe Elibe Mac-Anthony Chinedu Okonkwo, following a recent visit to Abuja.

The community described the visit of the traditional ruler to Abuja as, “gross misconduct, an act of sabotage, disloyalty against the State and attempted desecration of the Office of the Governor of Anambra State.”

The community said Igwe Okonkwo, has “been conducting himself to the disapproval of our people, culminating in the latest sabotage against the government of Anambra State.” The community said this in a statement signed by Sir Uzoma Igbonwa, President-General, Alor People Assembly (A.P.A.), yesterday.

“We hereby wish to state our unequivocal support for the Governor and every step he has taken to restore sanity to our traditional institution, the suspension of erring Traditional Rulers which includes the purported Traditional Ruler of Alor. We the good people of Alor are peace-loving, law-abiding and loyal to the Government of Anambra State and shall continue to do so. We hereby dissociate our entire community from the actions of Elibe Mac-Anthony Chinedu Okonkwo who was imposed on our community and has strangely been conducting himself to the disapproval of our people, culminating in the latest sabotage against the government of Anagram State”, Igbonwa said.

“The State Government may well see the reason the Alor community rejected this imposition and more reason communities should be allowed to freely elect its traditional rulers in an atmosphere strictly guided by democracy, traditions and the norms”, he added.