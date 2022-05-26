By Doris Obinna

In a bid to fulfill its mandates, the Association of Lady Pharmacists (ALPS), has said that it will not relent on its efforts to engage in public education on drugs and drug related matters.

The Lady pharmacists, who made the disclosure in Lagos, added that the association seeks to cultivate herbal plants across the six geo-political zones while paying attention to other issues especially as it concerns drug and substance abuse and misuse.

The association, speaking on its pet project, “Project 91,” disclosed that the project is for cultivation of economically viable medicinal plants for nutrition, health and economic benefits.

The ALPS, an interest group of the Pharmaceutical Society if Nigeria, while briefing newsmen on their forthcoming 15th Biennial National Conference with the theme: “Pharmaceutical Value Chain for Optimal Utilisation- Where Are We,” said that plants have been identified and allotted to each zone.

According to the President of ALPS, National Chairman, Victoria Ukwu, who dismissed the notion that pharmacists were against herbal medicines, added that emphasis now is on Agriculture.

“We can get all our governor’s wives, who are our patrons, in various states to be involved in the planting of herbal/vegetable gardens across the country. This will serve to empower the women as well as help to showcase our rich herbal resources.

“Cultivation of more herbal medicinal plants in Nigeria would help in the growth and standardisation of herbal products in healthcare, nutrition and economy benefits in the six geo-political zones to provide herbal products, raw materials, nutritional supplements and body care products.”

The association also disclosed that plan was geared towards the development of standards in order to guarantee safety of consumers; said herbal medicinal plants have shown benefits in disease disorders like sickle cell anaemia.

The immediate past Chairman, Yetunde, Morohundiya, said they will be working with National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRID), said they are bringing in standardisation in traditional medicines which is now packaged in usable forms.

Also, the conference planning committee, Dr Monica Hemben Eumunfeze added that a lot of orthodox medicines are sourced from plants. “Many plants and different herbs that grow in the country have been identified to have some medicinal uses.”

The conference, which promises to be educative and relaxing according to the association is slated to start with a retreat at the Whispering Palms Resort, Lagos and will run from June 5, 2022 to June 10, 2022.