From Gyang Bere

The Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN) has removed five members of its Board of Trustees (BoT) during its meeting via Zoom.

The Association also suspended two members of its national executive and three other members of the Association for disobeying the resolutions of the National Executive Council and directives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC).

The removal and suspension were part of the resolutions reached by the Association at an emergency General Council meeting held yesterday through Zoom.

The Zoom meeting which had 35 members in attendance was chaired by the Vice President, Rev Cannon Mark Abere.

In a press statement signed by the Vice President, Rev Cannon Abere and acting Secretary Kingsley Akwa, the council said the resolutions were taken so as to resolve the impasse in the organization within the last two months.

The statement reads:

“The disciplinary measures were taken due to the inability of the sacked BoT members to promote the aims and objectives of the association, their failure to uphold the tenets of the ALPSPN as enshrined in its 2016 constitution and operating beyond the mandatory number of 10 members of the BOT, Contrary to the provisions of Articles XI, section I(b) and section I(d) of the ALPSPN 2016 constitution.”

The statement said the executive members suspended include the National General Secretary Chris Adigwu, National Treasurer, Hon. Chinedu Ogbenumole; Alhaji Adamu Abubakar; Chairman Gombe State Chapter, John Audu, Secretary, Gombe State Chapter as well as Usman Danjuma Ibrahim; Former Borno State Chairman.

The EGM also passed a vote of confidence on the National President of the Association, Barr. Wilson Esangbedo.

The Zones affected by the sacking of the affected BOT members have been directed to elect new ones and present their names at the next AGM coming up in November.