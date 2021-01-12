From Magnus Eze, Geoffery Anyanwu, Enugu and Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A group, Oganihu Ebonyi Movement and former Senator of Ebonyi Central, have applauded the peaceful emergence of the new Ohanaeze helmsmen in Owerri on Sunday.

Similarly, Enyinnaya Abaribe said Obiozor’s track record of integrity, honour, courage and intellectual capacity will be a big boost to the Igbo struggle.

In a statement by his media adviser, Uchenna Awom, Abaribe said the choice of the two renowned diplomats was heart-warming and will sustain the progressive trajectory, which the immediate past executive built.

He also said Obiozor’s pedigree will inject attributes that would further reinvigorate and build Ohanaeze in the face of current realities in Nigeria.

On its part, Oganihu Ebonyi Movement urged the new leadership to galvanise support for the actualisation of Nigeria’s president of South East extraction in 2023.

Its Convener, Laz Eze, in a statement, enjoined the new leadership to demonstrate wisdom and courage, while working with well-meaning and lovers of Ndigbo in protecting Alaigbo from existential threats.

Regardless, Senator Juius Ucha said Obiozor would require the “charisma, audacity and power of language or speech of Nnia Nwodo” to be able to match up with what his predecessor was able to achieve within his tenure.

He, therefore, urged Obiozor to reach out to all segments of Igbo society and other ethnic nationalities.