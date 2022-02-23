From Fred Itua, Abuja

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Maurice Iwu, and other scholars, yesterday, converged on Abuja, where they charted a new path on the development of alternative medicine.

They spoke at the public presentation of Healing Plants of Nigeria: Ethnomedicine and Therapeutic Applications, written by Rev. Fr. Anselm Adodo and Professor Iwu.

Iwu said his agency would soon unveil a cure for prostrate cancer, revealing that the research had reached an advanced stage.

He also urged researchers to work harder and ensure that alternative medicine is promoted to the global stage.

“We’ve so many medicinal plants that can make Nigeria great. To he a leading in the world, we need to have something that will attract people here. We need to lead in one area. We can lead and others will follow us. We can narrow the gaps that currently exist and in no time, we will overtake.”

Chairman of the event, Adewale Adebayo said: “I like the idea that we keep challenging orthodoxy. We need to understand the importance of alternative medicine. The processes of thinking is what leads to many developments we see in the society.

“In terms of medicine, we have made our strides. What this book has shown us is that we can retrace our steps. Now that the western world is beginning to appreciate that they’ve limitations in medicine, it’s time to raise our game. I commend the writers and I hope this is the beginning of greater things to come. Anyone who wants to look at medicine will find this book useful.”

Guest speaker, Professor Olabayo Kunle, said there was still poor access to healthcare and conventional medicine.