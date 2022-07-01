From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Publisher of the defunct Third Eye Newspapers, business mogul and philanthropist, Chief Akanni Aluko, is dead.

He breathed his last on Friday morning Friday morning, July 1, at the University College Hospital Ibadan (UCH) during a protracted illness at the age of 78. But for death, he would have been 79 years old on July 23, this year.

Meanwhile, early callers to the residence of the Alukos at Monatan, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, included former First Lady of Oyo State, and Agbaakin Iyalode of Ibadanland, Chief (Mrs) Mutiat Ladoja; and son of the late Chief Bola Ige, a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Muyiwa Ige.

The early callers and other sympathisers were received by widow of the deceased, Mrs Kofoworola Aluko.

In his condolence message, Ige said: “A great man has transited to the great beyond. Will miss your wonderful monthly text messages. May God grant your soul sweet repose. And may He comfort the rest of the family. Rest on baba daadaa. Rip Daddy. “

Another sympathiser, Salami Aina Bolanle, also said: “A great and wonderful daddy is gone, heaven gained a blessed and beautiful son.”