Nigerian-born English striker, Eniola Aluko, yesterday, scored as Juventus Women beat Verona 3-0 to retain their Serie A Women title by one point from Fiorentina.

Aluko, 32, slotted in Juve’s third goal in the 69th minute following efforts from Petronella Ekroth and Cristiana Grielli.

Yesterday’s goal was her fourth league title, having helped Chelsea to three in England.

In March, Aluko played in front of 39,000 fans at the Allianz Stadium – a record for a women’s game in Italy.

Capped 102 times by England, Aluko joined Juventus in June 2018.