Nollywood stars, Jimi Odukoya, Uru Eke and Monkals Kalu will be the focal points in a new comedy series, Aluko’s Residence set to hit the screen in October.

A production of Reddot Television Networks, the parent company of Ogelle, an online entertainment platform, the 30-minute weekly comedy series designed for web audience will run every Friday on Ogelle.com.

Speaking, Osita Oparaugo, CEO, Reddot Television Networks and producer of Aluko’s Residence stated that the series is aimed at deepening Oghelle’s footprints across Africa. He said: “There are currently over 4,000 videos and over 1,000 films on Ogelle from all over Africa but none was made by Reddot Television Networks. We either bought or leased while some are on revenue-sharing arrangements. This is the first time we are making our own film. We took our time to make sure Aluko’s Residence, our flagship film will be one that will travel globally and bring smiles on the faces of Africans and lovers of African content everywhere. It will be subtitled in seven languages.”

Aluko’s Residence is the story of a newly married couple with a faulty marital foundation. Ola Aluko falls on hard times but is convinced by a pastor that marriage is the solution. His fiancée, Ovie, a successful wedding planner, bails him out as she sponsors their wedding with the promise that he will repay as soon as fortune smiles on him. The couple agrees to keep this a secret. The upheavals arising from this arrangement, the interference of family members and the antics of the men guard, Bill Gates, make the drama hilarious.

“The drama is the dynamics of the family. People will enjoy watching how everyday life is handled in the household,” said Jimi Odukoya, who plays the character of Ola Aluko.

Speaking on the lessons to be drawn from the series, Uru Eke, who plays Ovie Aluko, Ola’s wife, said that as much as men don’t want to be at home and watch the woman run the household, they can learn from Ovie and how she has been able to hold the home together.