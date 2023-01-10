By Henry Uche, Lagos

In a bid to see that young people are digitally prepared for future challenges in the workplace and beyond, the Old Students Association (73/77 Set) of Yewa (Egbado) College, Ilaro in Ogun State in collaboration with Media and Digital Skills Centre (MDSC)- Nigeria, is organising a 3- day Training Workshop on the 4th Industrial Revolution Skills for the students of the college.

From a statement delivered by the Founder & CEO of MDSC, Engr (Dr) Ajibola Abiola, the focus of the training are: Coding, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Drone Technology. According to him, the efforts were part of his contribution to boosting learning and encouraging scholarship.

The workshop slated for 16th to 18th January 2023 at the College premises, would see students acquiring hands-on knowledge from experts in the aforementioned fields of technology.

“The World is at the brink of a new technological Age that is fast altering the way we live, work and relate with one another. This is the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) Age. The New Age has no doubt been affecting humanity positively and perhaps negatively too.

“The intention is to make the students of the College key into the new Space, get them adequately prepared so that they can be properly positioned to take advantage of the positive space,” Abiola affirmed.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Old students, Alhaji Oludotun Rafiu Maliki, alarmed that since technology in the present world is evolving almost at jet speed, anyone who fails to learn, unlearn and relearn would in no distance time have themselves to blame, hence only those who keep upskilling technologically would remain relevant in the nearest future.

“Technology in the world is evolving almost at jet speed that whoever remains on one application and refuses to move with that speed will become obsolete in no time.

“It is for this reason that YECOSA 73/77 in collaboration with Media & Digital Skill Center decided to inculcate the knowledge of Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Coding And Drone Technology into our students to launch them into the 4th Industrial Revolution. This will enable them to key into the new space, get them adequately prepared and properly positioned for the technological innovations of today’s world,” Maliki stressed.