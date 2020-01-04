Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Worried by the declining quality of education in Nigeria, Saint Teresa Old Boys Association, (STOBA), 1994 set, has donated an e-library to their alma mater.

Speaking to Sunday Sun during their annual conference held in Nsukka on Saturday, the Chairman, Board of Trustee of the group, Mr Nicodemus Ugwu, said that “it is now been twenty-five years since we graduated from Saint Teresa’s College, Nsukka. We old boys of 1994, after much deliberations, have decided to embark on a capital project to uplift the learning and teaching standard in our alma mater. For this reason, we have decided to build an e-library in our alma mater. This conference is a roll call of old boys from different parts of the world.”

On how much the project will cost, Mr Ugwu, a Canada-based medical practitioner, told our correspondent that the project “will be commissioned in 2023 [and] will cost N20 million. We have to carry out this project so as to contribute to the standard of learning and teaching in our alma mater.”

Asked how the group will source for the fund, Mr Ugwu said “this project will be in collaboration with the state. It is in partnership with the Enugu State Government. Remember the state governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is also an old boy of the school. He is also a lover of development, more so intellectual development.”

The president of the group, Mr Jude Omeh, in a keynote address, enumerated other projects the group will be undertaking, including the construction of classrooms, awards of scholarships, and donation of science equipment.

“You are all aware that the construction of our e-library is ongoing. Thousands of blocks for this project have been moulded after the foundation laying ceremony,” he said.

Dr Omeh, a specialist family physician practising in South Africa, said that the group will continue to support the administration of Governor Ugwuanyi for partnering with them.

A STOBA member, Hon Louis Amoke, explained that “STOBA has become an association with global membership. What STOBA is doing in terms of provision of infrastructure facilities keys in into the agenda of the administration of the Enugu State Government which takes priority in the wellbeing of its citizenry.”

Hon Amoke, who is Special Assistant (SPA) to the Governor on social media, further stated that “we are proud of STOBA and the state government will give it all the necessary support it needs for the progress and development of the state.”

One of the students of the school, Master Kenneth Ugwueke, expressed his happiness over the project. Ugwueke, an SS1 student, said he will be happy if the library is completed before he completes his study in the school.