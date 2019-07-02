Okwe Obi, Abuja

Alumni of Immaculate Heart Girls College (IMMAHACO), Abia State, has unveiled plans to build a refectory worth N450 million for its alma mater.

IMMAHACO President, Abuja chapter, Dr. Lilian Oguguo, added that the alumni would extend its philanthropic gesture to classrooms and other infrastructure, which is geared towards restoring the dignity and pride of the school.

Addressing newsmen at the second IMMAHACO National Convention in Abuja, Oguguo, said: “The school is dilapidated. Since government is not funding it, we want to appeal to well-meaning Nigerians to help us revive the school because if you do not invest in your children, it would be like garbage-in-garbage-out. We have a budget of N450 million to build a good refectory for the school.

“There are so many structures that are bad. But, the current project is the refectory. We have to do one at a time. It’s not an issue of calling billions that we will not be able to achieve.”

Meanwhile, former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, who represented Abia Central senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu,has urged well-meaning Nigerians to always remember their alma mater by contributing their quota in uplifting the standard of education.

Aside applauding the Federal Government for introducing the school feeding programme, as a way of encouraging pupils, Nwaogu appealed to legislators at the National Assembly to amend obsolete laws pertaining to education for them to be in tandem with contemporary demands.