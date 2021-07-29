From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Provost of the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education (AIFCE) Dan Anyanwu has advised the new intakes of the school to completely shun cultism and examination malpractices or risk being expelled from the institution.

Anyanwu who handed the warning to the students on Thursday during the 43rd matriculation ceremony of the school informed that a unit, Anti-Corruption and Transparency Monitoring team has been formed to checkmate such activities.

He said:

‘My dear students, it will be foolhardy to think that you can achieve excellence through examination malpractice, joining cult groups or flouting rules and regulations.

‘Let it be known to you that examination malpractice of all kinds is a serious offence that can lead to expulsion. And the college management will not hesitate to deal with any cultist. A word is enough for the wise.

‘Students are encouraged to jointly college-approved academic and character moulding groups and fellowship in the institution,’ Anyanwu advised

