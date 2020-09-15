Nigeria’s Consul-General in Johannesburg, Godwin Adama, on Monday, urged Nigerians in South Africa to always remember to assist their families in their fatherland, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adama gave the advice in his address at a town hall meeting during interactive sessions with Nigerians in the Western Cape, organised by the Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA).

The Consul-General’s address was delivered at the meeting by Coach Oscar Emetui, the Second Vice President of NICASA.

According to him, the importance of peaceful co-existence, adherence to the rule of law, unity among Nigerians living there and purposeful leadership, cannot be over-emphasised.

Adama said, “I encourage you to be good ambassadors of Nigeria and avoid all forms of criminality.

“Always remember to assist your families in Nigeria, especially in this period of COVID-19 lockdown.

“This is because the hardship experienced all over the world also affects Nigeria.”

Speaking earlier at the meeting, Oscar identified difficulty in the application and renewal of passports to be among other challenges often faced by Nigerian citizens in Western Cape.

He pleaded with the Consul-General to look into the matter with a view to tackling the problem.

Meanwhile, the National President of NICASA, Mr Ben Okoli, commended the town hall meeting initiative, saying that it had recorded a huge success in terms of participation by stakeholders across Nigerian community.

He, therefore, underscored the need for Nigerians to always embrace unity and cooperation within their community, to promote the image of their fatherland positively.

“We must engage in meaningful and profitable enterprises and patriotic, keep away from cult related and other criminal activities, to portray Nigeria in good light,” Okoli said.

The meeting which was attended by Nigerian students, professional businessmen and leaders of various socio-cultural organisations, featured questions and answers on consular services, immigration and renewal of permits..

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the highpoint of the meeting was the presentation of a plaque to the Consul-General by NICASA. (NAN)