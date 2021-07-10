Juju music maestro, Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, (King Sunny Ade), has urged theatre artistes under the umbrella of Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP to uphold the honour and legacy of the founder of the association, Chief Hubert Ogunde.

He said this when the Board of Trustees and Central Working Committee of ANTP made him a grand patron of the Association.

The Theatre-Artistes visited the music legend in his Ondo home, recently.

The ANTP President, Prince Adewale Elesho appreciated KSA for his unconditional support for ANTP over the years. He told the music giant that ANTP is still existing and waxing stronger.

KSA, while commending the elders of ANTP, Chief Lere Paimo, Chief Oyewole Olowomojuore, the President, Prince Adewale Elesho, among others, for their life-long contributions to ANTP, urged the up and coming artistes to always strive to uphold the memorable good deeds of the founder of the association, Chief Hubert Ogunde.

He urged them to write their names in gold, just as he has in the industry. He said legends like late Ogunde, Moses Olaiya, current BOT Chairman, Eda Onileola, Baba Gebu and a host of achievers should be emulated.

The BOT Chairman, Chief Lere Paimo thanked KSA for his constant support for him and the ANTP.

