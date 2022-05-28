The Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) has extended its submission of entry to June 15, 2022.

To this end, the founder of AMAA, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, urged African filmmakers to continue submitting their films for the nomination in almost 30 categories of the award. She, however, stressed that submission of films is strictly open to films produced within one year.

“The submission is officially open to only films produced and released between May 1, 2021 and April 31, 2022. All entries for the 18th AMAAs will be made via Filmfreeway. The Africa Film Academy will not accept any film that exceeds the 120-minute run as a feature or a short film that is longer than 40 minutes,” Anyiam-Osigwe stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Last year, AMAA was held at Lagos Marriott Hotels, Ikeja with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, African filmmakers and those from the Diaspora, as well as government officials in attendance.

Sanwo-Olu, who pledged to host the award for the next three years, called on Africans across the globe to work together to boost the creative industry. “This is the time for us to come together. And with the creative world, you can see that when we work together, there is power in unity in Africa; there is power in oneness. That’s why the Lagos State government is making a commitment to host AMAA for the next three years,” he asserted.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .