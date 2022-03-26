In line with their commitments to grow the Nigerian/African film industry, African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) has partnered leading pay-TV company, StarTimes to organise a festival for short films.

According to AMAA’s founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, “The two media/television companies have partnered to grow the Nigerian and African film industry through a film festival solely for short films.”

On his part, StarTimes CEO, Alex Jian, said the collaboration with AMAA is very crucial and strategic with the growing demand for quality local content by Nigerian and African film practitioners. “StarTimes is glad to strengthen its partnership with AMAA, to bring significant impact to the Nigerian and African film industry by ensuring the growth of filmmakers and getting value for their productions,” he stated.

Shedding more light on the film festival, Anyiam-Osigwe said: “Our partnership will see short films airing from Mondays to Fridays on StarTimes leading channels like ST Nollywood plus, ST Nollywood, and ST Yoruba between 4pm and 6pm amongst other offerings. This partnership is big to us because it enables us to grow the short film industry in Nigeria and across Africa. We are happy that StarTimes keyed into this journey with us to give opportunities to young and existing filmmakers.”

She noted that the festival will also include a competition of some of the best short films registered, and winners will be rewarded with cash prizes of up to $6,000. “Already, we have begun a massive call for submission of entries from filmmakers, who specialise in or have short films. Entries can be submitted between March 20, 2022 and April 14, 2022.”

The festival will commence on April 25, 2022 and run till May 25, 2022. All films will be shown on StarTimes channels for 90 days from the start of the festival.