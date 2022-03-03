A group, Anambra Masses for Good Governance (AMAGG) has called on Anambra people to rise and support Prof Chukwuma Soludo for him to succeed.

Speaking from Awka, the President of AMAGG, Mr. Ikechukwu Anyene said that they have noted the promises of good governance Prof. Soludo has been making coupled with his track record and have come to the conclusion that he is determined to succeed.

“But we also know that it will be a battle between the incoming governor and the political jobbers in the state. So we are equally determined to mobilise the masses in support of the governor-elect for our collective interests.

“He should not be deterred by the shenanigans of political jobbers because the hopes of Anambra citizens at home and in the diaspora are in his hands. We will be with him all the time as long as he keeps respecting the contract he has entered with Anambra people,” Anyene said.