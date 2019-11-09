Mr Abdullahi Candido, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has advised youths in the country to shun cultism and other social vices.

Candido gave the advice at the closing of maiden University of Abuja Inter Faculty Football Competition in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the competition which was sponsored by the chairman had participants from 10 faculties of the university.

Faculty of Education emerged winners after beating Social Science 1-0 in the keenly contested finals.

Candido, while congratulating the winners urged other students to engage in sporting activities so they can remain physically fit.

“I am encouraging them to concentrate on their studies but at the same time, get involved in sporting activities.

“This will enable them to be physically fit when they become leaders in future,” he said.

Prof. Sani Adam, Deputy Vice Chancellor of the university appreciated the chairman for sponsoring the competition.

“We want to also appreciate him for donating lots of sporting equipment to the university.

“This is the first time in the history of the university that we will receive such support,”he said.

Mr Momah Endurance, Captain of the winning team, appreciated his team members for their fighting spirit through out the competition.

He also called on other well meaning Nigerians to support football competitions among students so as to discover hidden talents at the grassroots.

High point of the event was the presentation of best football philanthropist award to the chairman, by Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na Allah, Vice Chancellor of the university.(NAN)