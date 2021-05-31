From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Vice Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council, Lawrence Onuchukwu, has raised the alarm over the delay of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to submit the name of Gwagwa Suleiman, winner of the primary for next year’s AMAC’s election to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Onuchukwu, who addressed newsmen, yesterday in Abuja, called on the leadership of the party to submit Gwagwa’s name to INEC before the expiration of the deadline, in order not to disqualify him.

The official result showed that Gwagwa scored 110 votes to defeat Murtala Usaman Kashi, Yamawu Ishaka, Hassan Mohammed, Yunusa Sarki, Okpara Maxwell and Bala Mohammed, who scored 106, 73, 43, 2, 2, respectively.

“We wish to inform you that barely a month after the primary election, the name of the Sulieman Gwagwa, is yet to be submitted to INEC. Going by the electoral time table, today is the deadline for submissions of names for party candidates for the 2022 FCT Area Council poll and we are worried that the name of our candidate is yet to be submitted. We do not know why the party leaders mean by holding this name up till now without submission.