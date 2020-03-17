The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has issued a 30-day ultimatum to traders at the Lugbe Timber market to relocate to the new site in Sabo Lugbe, Abuja.

Mr Abdullahi Candido, Chairman of the council gave the ultimatum when he led members of his team to the markets on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adamu, who was represented by Mr Lawrence Onuchukwu, Vice Chairman of the council, said that the ultimatum became necessary as traders in both markets were operating illegally.

He said the power high tension wire under which some traders in the market were trading, was dangerous and could cause more harm to the traders in case of any eventuality.

“People are still under the high tension doing their business and I can say that they are ignorant of what they are doing.

“But for us as a government it is our duty to protect your lives and property.

“We are giving you 30 days to vacate this place to your new site because I believe that 80 to 90 per cent of you have your shops in that new site.

“So there is no point of doing business illegally here when you have a place where the government have provided for you free of charge,” he said.

The chairman of the timber market, Mr Chukwuemeka Ijiaba, noted that lack of good roads, security and other basic amenities was one of the reasons the traders had not moved.

He, however, pleaded with the council to provide basic amenities in the market to encourage the traders to move quickly.(NAN)