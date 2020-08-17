The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has named a street in Apo district of Abuja after frontline legal icon and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN).

Speaking at the weekend at a ceremony in Abuja witnessed by legal big wigs, like Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) and Prof. Yemi Akinseye-George (SAN), Director of Operations, Street Naming Project for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mr. Peter Ijwo said the street was named after Babalola in appreciation of his contributions to the development of the legal profession and the country.

“There is no doubt that this is a well-deserved honour as Aare Afe Babalola has contributed a lot to this country and to the service of humanity. It is for his immense contributions to this country’s legal profession and humanity as a whole that the Authorities of the Abuja Municipal Area Council have decided to honour him by naming the street after him,” he said.

Reacting to the honour, Babalola expressed his gratitude to AMAC for naming a street after him in Abuja, stressing that he only knew about the honour vide a letter dated August 11.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the exercise and expressed his unalloyed commitment to the development of the country.