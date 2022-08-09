From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Murtala Usman Karshi, candidate of the All progressives Congress (APC) for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), in the last

Area Councils election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has appealed to his teeming supporters and other party faithful to remain calm and law abiding as they await outcome of an appeal filed by the People Democratic Party ( PDP).

He made the appeal in Abuja during a solidarity visit of some members of his party, APC, after the minister of the FCT mallam Muhammad Musa Bello declined to swear him in as ordered by the election tribunal considering d appeal filed by the PDP candidate Zakka Maikalangu.

Election tribunal’s judgement that declared the APC candidate the winner of the election triggered palpable panic in the Area Council with series of protests demanding that the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, swear-in the APC candidate in line with tribunal judgement.

The APC Chairman of AMAC, Alhaji Muktar Abubakar, who led hundreds of APC loyalists to Murtala’s house, assured that the party is solidly behind him in all the struggle knowing fully well he’s party product…

Hon Murtala karshi said the appeal by the PDP will not deter him, expressing optimism that the appeal court judgement would be in his favour with the recent sanity in judiciary.

He said: “I will continue to appeal to our people to remain calm and be law abiding with the appeal of the tribunal judgement. Maintaining peace is our culture, so let’s adhere to that and wait for the appeal tribunal.

“I want to appreciate you for identifying with me over the verdict passed by the tribunal, as we are vindicated at the tribunal so shall we in the appeal judgement because you can not suppress the truth no matter how you tried. it is only the guilty ones that are afraid.

“We urge our people to remain calm and be steadfast in prayers. By the Grace of God, the verdict of the Appeal Court will vindicate us. Our people should have faith in God as well as the judiciary as they said is the last hope of the common man and believe that nothing has actually changed. Whatever God the omnipotent has written no human can obliterate it”

Hon Murtala karshi, commended them for remaining calm and resolute despite the provocative and inflammatory remarks by the PDP and its members. And assured them that God willing he would be crowned the winner at the end of the legal tussle.