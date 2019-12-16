Work on the Jiwa Community Town Hall in Abuja is to be completed in February 2020, Mr Abdullahi Candido, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has said.

He gave the assurance on Monday when he led Dr Ramatu Aliyu, FCT Minister of State, on a one-day tour of the council’s projects.

According to Candido, the town hall, on completion, will have a 900 to 1,000 sitting capacity and will ease the hosting of social activities.

Candido said that another town hall located at Karshi had been completed.

In her remarks, the minister commended the chairman’s efforts toward promoting social development, and charged him to ensure that projects embarked on by the council were of good quality and not constructed by foreigners.

“I want to insist on local content; we must ensure that our engineers, masons, builders, technicians and others involved in construction work are fully engaged to drive the system,” she said.

“I appreciate your efforts and want you to do more so that we shall commission the project in February,” she said. (NAN)