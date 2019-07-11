Father of Tourism in Nigeria and president, Centre for Promotion of Peace, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Chief Mike Amachree, has called on elected leaders in all tiers of government to copy the example of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and honour personalities and citizens who have contributed to political and socio-economic development in their areas specialisation.

Amachree made the call during a recent chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Citing the example of Rivers, Amachree said the state’s recognition of some prominent sons and daughters in difference spheres of endeavour has contributed immensely in the advancement of the state. He stressed that the recognition, which was done by the Wike-led administration in the state, was an eloquent testimony of the sincerity of the governance of the state. The tourism mogul described the honour as one of many laudable achievements of the Wike administration.

Amachree, who was a member of the National Vision 2010 Tourism Committee during the General Sani Abacha-led government, explained that recognising excellence was a motivating force. He urged other governors, especially Lagos, Plateau, Kano, Enugu, Cross River, Bayelsa and Osun states, to do the same to those who have played prominent roles in the advancement and development of their states. Governor Wike, during the 50th anniversary of Rivers State, bestowed honours on former Rivers State governors, legal luminaries, tourism investors and promoters, industrialists and religious leaders who have contributed to the growth of the state. Amachree described the gesture as a step in the right direction.

Amachree, one of the most distinguished tourism industry practitioners in Nigeria, was honoured with the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS) by the Wike-led government during the 50th anniversary celebration.