Association of Mass Communication Graduates of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta is to mark its 30th graduation anniversary on Friday, July 1, in the school.

AMACOG 92, an association of 1992 graduates of the then Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta, said the visit would allow old students support the Department of Mass Communication of their alma mater in key areas.

A statement by the Chairman, AMACOG 92, Adekunle Adeshina, yesterday, said the members planned to unveil a television studio which the old students had renovated and in which modern equipment had been installed.

The presentation of the renovated studio is expected to draw the Acting Rector, MAPOLY, Adeoye Odedeji; Head, Mass Communication Department, Lekan Togunwa; the Olota of Ota, Prof. Adeyemi Obalanlege, who is also a member of the association.

Adeshina said: “We can’t allow 30 years of our graduation from the school to pass away unnoticed and uncelebrated. Many of our members have grown in their fields; but don’t forget that they started their tertiary education in this place.” The AMACOG chairman said the association recognised that such celebration could not be deemed notable without the set giving back to the school through the department.