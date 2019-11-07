It was a remarkable start to life in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) for Samuel Amadi, who claimed a part of the new season’s statistics, with the first goal of the 2019/2020 season which kicked-off last Sunday.

But despite the weight of his achievement, Amadi would ascribe it to being lucky to have been in the right place at the right time, and was quick to lay down that his utmost desire – which is his first in the topflight – is to become the top scorer.

“I will just keep pushing harder to score more. I want to be the highest goal scorer by luck or by grace,” declared the product of Port Harcourt-based A&B Football Academy.

He signed his first professional contract with Warri Wolves in 2017, while the club was in the Nigeria National League (NNL), and contributed to their return to the NPFL. This is his third season with the Seasiders.

On the opening day of the new season, Amadi refused to be overwhelmed by the occasion when he dispatched a left-footed shot from close range to give his side the lead inside two minutes. And if not for Adewale Adeyinka’s fingertip save, he could have been celebrating a brace about a minute later.

Although it was Mfon Udoh’s equalier that doused the excitement that came with Amadi’s quick-fire goal, the latter confessed his admiration for the former in a chat with www.npfl.ng shortly after the encounter.

“Mfon Udoh is a very good striker. I’m looking up to him,” Amadi disclosed. Only last season, Udoh was joint top scorer in the NPFL, and since 2014 he has been the league’s record goal scorer.