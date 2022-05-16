By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of Deputy Inspector-General of Police, John Ogbonnaya Amadi, to a substantive DiG to replace late DIG Joseph Egbunike, and will be representing the South East in the Force Management team.

Also promoted were eight Assistant Inspector-General of Police from the rank of Commissioners of Police among them is the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu.

In a statement by PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani:”The Police Service Commission rose from its 15th Plenary Meeting on Friday, May 13th 2022 in Abuja with the confirmation of acting DIG John Ogbonnaya Amadi as a substantive DIG, approved the appointment of Zama Bala Senchi as a DIG of Police and promoted eight Commissioners of Police to Assistant Inspectors General of Police. The Commission also approved the promotion of 23 Deputy Commissioners to the next rank of Commissioners of Police; 31 Assistant Commissioners to Deputy Commissioners of Police and 63 Chief Superintendents of Police promoted to Assistant Commissioners of Police.

“The Plenary Meeting which began on Wednesday, May 11th 2022 was presided over by Alhaji Musiliu Smith, Chairman of the Commission and former Inspector-General of Police. DIG Amadi, currently acting, replaced late DIG Joseph Egbunike, and will be representing the South East in the Force Management team while DIG Senchi was the most senior in the AIG cadre.

“Other decisions taken by the Commission at the Plenary were the promotion of 57 Superintendents of Police earlier skipped when their mates were promoted to the next rank of Chief Superintendents. Other categories of Superintendents of Police such as the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Course 4, Inspectors Course 37 and regular ASP’s course 25 and 26 were also promoted to Chief Superintendents having met established requirements. The Commission also promoted 1698 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) to Deputy Superintendents of Police, 6119 Inspectors who attended the recent Departmental Selection Board (DSB) were promoted to ASP11 while 1965 ASP11 were confirmed ASPs.

The Commission also approved the conversion of 19 Engineers from General Duty to Specialists and upgraded to the rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police which is the statutory entry level for Pilots and Aircraft maintenance engineers in line with aviation scheme of service.

“The eight Commissioners of Police promoted to AIGs were; CP Mustafa Magu Ibrahim who is the most senior in the CP cadre and who missed the last two promotions after returning to the Police; Abraham Egong Ayim; Okunlola Kola Kamaldeen; Andrew Amieengheme; Akeera Mohammed Younous; Celestine Amechi Elumelu; Ngozi Vivian Onadeko and Danladi Bitrus Lalas (Airwing).

“The new 23 Commissioners of Police are; Taiwo Olusola Jesubiyi, former DC, Admin and Finance, Akwa Ibom State Command; Kolawole Olajide former DC, Force CID Annex, Alagbon, Lagos; Julius Alawari Okoro, former DC, Maritime, Lagos; Adelesi Ebunoluwa Oluwarotimi, former DC DFA, Kwara State Command; George Chijioke Chuku, fomer DC Ops Ebonyi State Command; Paul Alifa Omata, former DC Ops, Kwara State Command; Effiong Dominic Edem, former DC Ops, Zone 2 Lagos; Yusuf Adesina Akeem, presently at the National Defence College; Mary Gbemudu George, former DC, Anti Human Trafficking Abuja; Etim Oqua Efiom, former DC Ops FHQ, Abuja; Mohammed Yakubu, former DC SCID Anambra Command; Ganiyu Alhaji Salami, former DC ZCID Zone11 Osogbo; Magaji Kontagora Ahmed, former, DC Ops, Lagos State Command; Kolo Yusufu, presently O/c IGP Special Tactical Squad & TIU; Bzigu Yakaba Kwazhi Dali, presently on secondment to ECOWAS Commission, Guinea, Bisau; Ahmed Ammani, presently at the National Defence College; Afolabi Babatola Adeniyi, former DC, Ops Yobe State Command; Njoku Henry Eronini, former DC, JTF, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State; Abiodun Oladimeji Asabi; Dankwara Adamu Mohammed, former DC, SPU FHQ, Abuja; Mohammed Usaini Gumel, former DC TIU FHQ, Abuja; Ogundele Ayodeji, former DC Central Intelligence, Force CID Annex, Lagos and Idris Nagoyo, former 2i/c Force Animal branch.

“The 31 Assistant Commissioners of Police promoted to Deputy Commissioners include Peter Ugochukwu Ezebuike, Anambra State Command, Gabriel Onyilo Elaigwu, NIPSS; Ajewole Adebayo, Provost Headquarters Annex, Lagos; Emefile Tony Osifo, 54 PMF Onitsha; Umar Ahmed Chuso, Ops Delta State Command; Mohammed Abubakar Guri, Mopol 45, Abuja; Aina Adesola Police Training School Oyin Akoko; Uduak Otu Ita, Ogun State Command; Sylvester Edogbanya Nnewi Area Command, Anambra; Naziru Bello Kankarofi, Ikot-Ekpene Area Command, Akwa Ibom; Nendel Joseph Gomwalk Life Camp Area Command, FCT; Tijani Olaiwola Fatai, Finance and Admin Zone 2, Lagos; Wilson Aniefiok Akpan Ops, Kwara State Command; Morkwap Dongshal, 39 PMF Osun; Abdullateef Ajape Yusuf, Commander 69 PMF Toto, Nasarawa State and Audu Garba Bosso, Area Commander, Ugo-Niyi Orhinmwon, Edo State, amongst others.

Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith congratulated the promoted officers and charged them to redouble their efforts in the service of their fatherland. He said the Commission will continue to monitor their performance and will not hesitate to discipline any officer found wanting in the discharge of his/her duties.”