Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has blamed the attack on Federal Government’s lack of proactivness in providing needed technology to man the rail tracks.

He spoke while on-the-spot assessment of the level of damage of the rail track.

He said installation of security sensors was delayed because of rigorous procurement process.

“The porcess is tedious, the approval is also tedious, we have not been able to get that approval that will lead to purchase of those items. If those items were here, drones alone will tell you that there are people around the rail tracks because there are drones, there are equipment that pick sensors if you touch the track.

“But unfortunately, the process has not been able to get us that approval for us to import those items. So for me, I am devastated and I honestly don’t know what to tell Nigerians anymore.”

The minister said it was not enough having cameras inside the train, adding that a high tech camera that would detect objects from afar was necessary.