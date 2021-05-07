From Gyang Bere, Jos

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has blamed the prevailing security challenges that is fast dividing the country on lack of foresight of the immediate past administration.

Amaechi disclosed this on Friday in Jos during the commissioning of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, North Central Zonal lamented the increasing activities of banditry and kidnapping in the different parts of the country.

“It is sad that some Nigerians perceived that this insecurity started with the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Before we came on board, there was previous Government, and if they had ran the economy in the way that created jobs, there will be no security challenges as it is today.

“I have always been drumming this sad event into the ears of the people that, if the rich does not allowed the poor to sleep, that means all of us will be awake watching each other one day; and also, the way the rich does not allow the poor to sleep is because of the mismanagement of the economy that belong to all of us.

He explained that the essence of some of this project that we are commissionung is to create jobs as part of measure to reduce banditry, as well as reduce insecurity in the country.

Amaechi urged Plateau people to take advantage big the International Resource Centre and the Jos Inland Dry Port to enhance the economy of the state and boost employment of teeming youths.

He said the strategic location of the North Central Coordinating Office of the Nigeria Shippers Council is to ensure effective service delivery by the Council in the North Central region.

“Our vision is to re-engineer the economy by establishing modern transport infrastructure that will strengthen the nation’s logistics value chain and support the development of the non-oil sector” of the country.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Shippers’ Council, Hassan Bello said the Jos Dry Inland Port will be completed by the first quarter of 2022.

He hinted that the Agency is planning to build an international resource center that will cost the Agency N15 billion in Jos.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong said citing the North Central Zonal Coordinating Office in Jos will add value to the general plan for development of inland containers terminal across the nation and facilitate more economic activities in the inter land.

He said, this is an investment that will not only boost economic fortune of the state, but also create jobs opportunities for many of our teeming youths.