From Magnus Eze, Enugu

University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) Vice Chancellor, Charles Igwe, has said Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, will on Thursday, deliver the 49th convocation lecture of the university

He said the former Rivers governor’s paper will dwell on “Economic justice and national security: Conquering insecurity through combating poverty,” at an event that would be chaired by former Enugu governor, Sullivan Chime.

The vice chancellor, who announced this, yesterday, during a pre-convocation press briefing at the Enugu campus of the university, disclosed 14,507 persons would bag various degrees and diplomas at the convocation ceremonies slated for Friday and Saturday.

He further said four eminent Nigerians would be conferred with honorary doctorate; namely-Chairman/CEO, Oriental Energy, Mohammed Indimi; Group Executive Director (Administration and Corporate Services), Obijackson Group, Nnenna Obiejesi, and MD/CEO, The Future Concerns Group, Anthony Oguike; while Jacob Olupona, a professor of African Studies at Harvard University, will receive Doctor of Letters.