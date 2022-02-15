From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The former deputy governor of Imo State, Eze Madumere, has clarified that the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi, is of Igbo descent, contrary to some speculations in some sections of the media.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Madumere, who stated this in Owerri on Tuesday while fielding questions from newsmen on the election of an Igbo president in 2023, noted that Amaechi like every Igbo has the right to represent Ndigbo in all ramifications.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.