Tony John, Port Harcourt

PEOPLE’S Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has declared that Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, lacks the competence and political relevance to talk about which geo-political zone will produce the president in 2023.

Obi, who spoke to journalists after the lecture/ book presentation in honour of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike,

in Port Harcourt, yesterday, wondered why Amaechi, who is not from South East, would want to speak for the geopolitical zone.

Flanked by Senator Uche Ekwunife and Senator- elect, Sandy Onoh, Obi said: “Amaechi is not from the South East. So, he cannot speak for us.

“He is not in any position to make such statements because even in his APC, he did not contribute anything to the

success of that election.

“He did not even achieve anything in his own state. Those of us from the South East, who are from the PDP contributed to the success of our party.

“For example, PDP in my state got 95 percent. They (APC) didn’t even get 25 percent in Rivers

State. So, he is not competent to speak on the presidency in 2023.”

On the second term inauguration of Governor Wike, he said Rivers governor has performed exceptionally well, as evidenced by his numerous projects.

“What is happening in Rivers State is that every area has seen visible improvement. He has done

very well.

“The lecture and book presentation elucidated the performance of the Rivers State governor,” he said.

On the growing insecurity in the country, Obi said the only way to achieve peace is for the Buhari administration

to unite the people and tackle insecurity headlong. “Everybody has to be involved. The president has to work with the governors and the governors should work with the local government areas.

“We are Nigerians. We have no other country. So, everyone must be involved,”

he said. The PDP vice presidential candidate said the major way to end insecurity is to create jobs for

the unemployed youths.

He said: “As Long as the youths remain unemployed, we have a crisis.” The former Anambra State governor said

Independent Nationalm Electoral Commission (INEC) should be made to be independent so that it can work without favouring any group.