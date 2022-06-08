From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant have continued to talk tough, claiming that they are the best aspirant to reposition Nigeria if given the presidential ticket of the party.

Interestingly, no fewer than seven aspirants including the governors of Ekiti and Jigawa States, Kayode Fayemi, Abubakar Badaru, former governors of Akwa-Ibom and Ogun States, Godswill Akpabio and Ibikunle Amosun respectively, and former Speaker House of Representatives, Demeji Bankole, and the only female aspirant, Uju Ken Ohanenye, stepped down for former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Delivering their speeches at the party’s manifesto at Eagle Square, venue of the presidential primary in Abuja, they, others claimed that though they possess the qualities to represent the country, they have to sacrifice their ambitions for Asiwaju.

It was not however a walk into the park for the National Leader of the ruling party as other aspirants, especially Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who refused to step down, claimed that they are the best persons for the job.

In his speech, former governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, had urged the delegates to collect the money other aspirants have to them but vote for him, insisting that he has rich experience more than any other aspirant.

According to him; “don’t vote for me if I am not qualified. I am the most experienced among the aspirants. I built schools as governor of Rivers State and made it free. I built 150 health centres, employed 400 youth doctors and bought 600 cars for them.

“We build an alternative training centre to combat crime and our efforts reduces crime. I urge you to judge me by my work especially in the railway sector. We must question the source of the money we are spending on the delegates.

“I want to tell the delegates that they will recover the money they spent on you. I will take the country from agrarian economy to value added economy. As President, we will rebuild our universities and there will be law and order in the country. There are few of the aspirants that are honest. I urge you to collect their money but vote for me,” he charged.

On his side, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, claimed that he is more qualified than other aspirants, insisting that parliamentarians are ruling the developed economy.

“We are making history today. The APC is making history. This is a special event to elect the person to fly the party’s flag for next year’s election.

President Buhari has done so much for the party and has laid the foundation and we are very proud of that. He has provided leadership including when we thought the situation has become hopeless.

“I am running for the office of the president because I believe that this party has been built well around ideals that all of us will share. Despite the difficulties in the world, we have put in place mechanisms to ensure we did not feel it. “We have dealt with insurgency in the North East even though we still have some small challenges, we will still deal with banditry.

“To the delegates, I appeal to you to look very closely to ensure we elect someone that can consolidate on our achievements in the past seven years. I have wealth of legislative experience and I am eminently qualified and as you know, most developed democracies are governed by parliamentarians. The present and past US Presidents are of parliamentary backgrounds.

“I have acquired sufficient legislative experiences working closely with President Buhari and if you elect me, I will consolidate on those experiences,” he noted.

The duo of former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and former governor of Abia State, Ogbonnaya Onu, had decried the marginalisation of the South East in the failure to give automatic ticket to the aspirants, with Onu stressing that he was even the one who paid for the registration of the party.

On his part, former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, said that he is more qualified than other aspirants, arguing that he is the only aspirant that is self made while others were made by government.

“I depend on the people and the delegates to be elected. Power is a trust to be used for the benefit of the common man. I urge you to search your conscience so that you will not go back to perpetual poverty.

“My heart is still bleeding for the victims of insurgence. Destiny has bestowed on you the delegates to decide who becomes the president but don’t sacrifice it on the altar of temptation for money. Let me say that government made every aspirant, but I remain the one who made and created wealth before joining government,” he said.

