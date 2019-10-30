MINISTER of Transportation Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has said that freight forwarders who do not follow the established processes as stated by law would not be allowed to operate in Nigeria.

The minister called on them to take advantage of the certification process put in place by the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) to become professionally fit and competent as well as achieve the International diploma in Freight Forwarding and Supply Chain Management. Amaechi is the supervisory minister of CRFFN.

Speaking at the 2019 Sensitisation Workshop on Freight Forwarding as a Career, yesterday in Lagos organized by CRFFN and ADG International Resources; the minister said: “Professionalising freight forwarding will no doubt improve the ease of doing business ratings and reduce smuggling activities which is dangerous and inimical to the country’s economy. Any educated and enlightened freight forwarder will always find the space to fit in. We are also hopeful that all these efforts will yield better competitiveness in the industry because it is the freight forwarding activities that determine the logistics performance index and therefore the country’s competitiveness.”

Amaechi insisted that “only those who obey the law would be allowed to operate, adding that getting certified would be the first step to implementing the CRFFN law and those who have refused to function within the law will be compelled to do so.”

Earlier in his address, Registrar and CEO of CRFFN, Sam Nwakohu said the governing council of CRFFN has determined that the FIATA Diploma in Freight Forwarding and Supply Chain Management would be the minimum standard of qualification required to be registered as a freight forwarder in Nigeria.

He said: “This is the new benchmark for professionalism come 2021 and it is intended to be raised as prescribed by the freight forwarding Act to FIATA higher diploma in future… We are doing a lot of integrating and if you are not registered with us, your license will not be renewed by customs.”

Responding, Chairman Senate Committee on Maritime Transport, Danjuma Goje who was in company of his House of Representatives counterpart, Chairman House Committee on Ports and Harbours, Garba Datti Muhammad assured CRFFN of their cooperation in ensuring that the much desired change and upgrading is achieved.