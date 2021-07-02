From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has recommended that anyone caught engaging in vandalism of railway facilities in the country be charge with manslaughter.

He gave the recommendation Friday as guests of the ministerial media briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the presidential villa, Abuja.

According to him, applying stringent laws will curb the deadly act, which can cause train derailment and killing unsuspecting passengers.

The minister lamented that railway clips are frequently stolen causing the country huge sums of money in foreign currency to replace.

He revealed that Nigeria and China have signed a contract to manufacture train coaches locally in the country following an initial five year period of just the local assembling of the components.

Similarly, he said an agreement has been signed for the Chinese to build a rail component manufacturing factory in Kajola, Ogun state due to be commissioned in 2021 and as well, a University in Daura, Katsina state to help localize railway technology.

Amaechi disclosed that 300 Nigerians have been sponsored to understudy rail technology in China and will be absorbed into the Transportation ministry on completion of their study.

He also informed that the Kaduna-Kano railway project will be be flagged off in two weeks just as he affirmed that that the Lekki deep sea port will be completed before the end of the present administration.

Details later…