The Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) is launching a sensitisation workshop on ‘freight forwarding as a career.’

The workshop according to CRFFN is initiated by its governing council with the objective of ensuring that every freight forwarder is professionally qualified by the year 2021. Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who is the supervisory minister of CRFFN, is expected to declare open the 2-day workshop scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday(July 29 and 30), next week at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. Partnering with ADG international resources limited, CRFFN hopes to educate and upgrade all career freight forwarders in Nigeria to meet international best practices in line with its duty of regulating and controlling the practice of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, and promoting the highest standards of competence, practice and conduct among members of the profession.

The Council is also charged with the responsibility of encouraging freight forwarders to strive for high levels of career achievement and to gain a broader understanding of the principles of cargo movement in the interest of the public, clients and employees.