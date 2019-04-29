TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has accepted to work with the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, to move the state forward.

Speaking on behalf of elected and appointed members of APC in Rivers at the factional party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt, Senator Andrew Uchendu said they were ready to work with Governor Wike for the progress of the state if the governor was sincere in his call for peace and unity.

Governor Wike had on April 17, 2019, during a broadcast after he received his certificate of return, extended his hands of fellowship to Rivers people, including all political parties, which have been engaged in the struggle for power, to guarantee a better life for the people of the state

Senator Uchendu said there was no need to continue a political fight, while the state needed development, adding that, if Rivers people could come together, the issue of insecurity would be nipped in the bud.

He expressed optimism that Governor Wike was sincere with the olive branch offer, though Rivers people were still waiting to see his (governor) words matched with action.

The APC chieftain further commended Wike for the call for collaboration for a peaceful Rivers State, noting that their leader and the immediate past governor of the state, Chibuike Amaechi, had also accepted the call for friendship in the interest of the development and peaceful existence of the state.

He said: “About two weeks have passed since this broadcast was made and as stakeholders in the Rivers project, we have waited with bated breath in the hope that we would see deliberate actions arising from that broadcast geared towards rebuilding our state and restoring the dignity of every Rivers person.

“Although we are yet to see indications of any intent in this direction, we are still resolved not to give up. We believe Governor Wike is very sincere in this initiative. It is for this reason that we want to commend Governor Wike’s call for collaboration and peaceful coexistence.

“Happily enough, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, in his Easter message, re-echoed Governor Wike’s position on the fact that Rivers State had suffered enough and that every true son and daughter should be prepared to make the necessary sacrifice for the return of peace to our land.

“His clarion call we hope is one that should signal the end of politicking and the beginning of governance. It is our considered opinion that Rivers people must now become the center of all politics and governance. We cannot continue to toy with the lives of our people or take them for granted any longer. A key indicator of good governance is the return of peace and security in the state,” Uchendu stressed.

Meanwhile, the APC has urged the state governor to concentrate more on the issue of insecurity and called for a strategic approach to tackle the menace for development to thrive.

“Thankfully, Governor Wike can draw from the experience of his predecessor, Rt. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who inherited a state that was plagued by massive insecurity and infrastructural decay. But, within the first few years of his (Amaechi) administration, he addressed these challenges and set the state on the path of recovery.

“As it stands today, life in Rivers state has become brutish and worthless with kidnapping and killings occurring daily.

“Perhaps, another critical area deserving of the governor’s attention is unemployment and closely linked to that is education. Agriculture has been identified as the next big earner and a major generator of employment opportunities.

“Let us assure Governor Wike that the All Progressives Congress has never and will never shy away from doing all it can to ensure a more secure, purposeful and prosperous Rivers State.

“Indeed, this has been our ethos and mantra ever since we began elections. We abhor the thought not to mention the fact that any Rivers resident should be killed. We, therefore, join our voices to the call for a peaceful and united Rivers State,” he said.