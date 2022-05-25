The Amaechi Vanguard in USA/ Canada has said the candidacy of the former minister of transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, would unite the country and ensure APC retains power.

Its coordinator, Daniel Chukwuma, said in Owerri, Imo State that Amaechi has paid his dues in the politics of the country and should be considered as a unity candidate who would bring victory for the party at the general election.

“His candidacy is a sure bet for the victory of the party in 2023. Amaechi has played a major role in the growth of this country. He is loved in the North, West, East and his own South. We have sampled opinions and discovered that the candidacy of Amaechi would win election for APC in 2023. He is a detribalised Nigerian who in 2015 saw the need for power to go back to the North and he championed it without any atom of selfishness. The northerners want to vote for him because of the uncommon courage he exuded in 2015. The West sees him as a true Nigerian who supported them in the quest to produce the vice president and speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively. The easterners and southerners see Amaechi as their own.”

On experience and pedigree, the group said he was the best given his track record in the last 23 years.

“You can see that Amaechi has the experiences to lead this country as former Speaker, Rivers House of Assembly, former Governor of Rivers State, former Minister of Transportation and two times successful director general of a presidential campaign organisation. APC should see Amaechi as the surest way to retaining power in Aso Rock in 2023.

“We in the diaspora will mobilise, come home and vote for APC should he get the ticket of the party. Chibuike Amaechi is the person everybody irrespective of tribe, religion and party should earnestly pray for to be the next president of the country. He has what it takes to address all the grievances of every zone of the country.”