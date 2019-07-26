Sunday Ani

Chairman of Amaecom Group of Companies, Dr. Amaechi Marcel Ofomata, has challenged students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), to take their destines in their hands by acquiring practical skills that will enable them to be self-employed after graduation, instead of waiting for white-collar jobs that were non-existent.

He stressed that the era of white collar jobs and dependency on government in Nigeria and perhaps in Africa has long gone. He charged the students to learn practical skills, commit to their passion, and start little businesses even while in school, in addition to their academics, in order to have a base after graduation.

He made the charge recently as a guest speaker at the 2019 Students Entrepreneurship Day, organised by the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Development Research (CEDR), UNN, where he spoke on the topic, “Graduate self employment: a veritable tool for nation building.”

Ofomata said economic and statistical data, following recent research, portray Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world, with scores of people living in abject poverty, and others suffering high mortality rate and malnutrition, leading to high crime rate, insecurity, depression and suicide among others.