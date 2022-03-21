The people of Nguru Nweafor Autonomous community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government of Imo State have unanimously elected Dr. Ibeawuchi (Frank) Amagwu as their new traditional ruler.

He emerged through a plebiscite conducted by the officials of the Imo State government through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

At the event, the people spoke with one voice to confirm Amagwu as their preferred choice for the stool based on his tested abilities and leadership traits as experienced by them in the community.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The stool has been vacant since February 2016 when the former Eze, Dr. Oswald Okechukwu Anyanwu, the Otu Obi 1 was kidnapped by yet-to-be identified persons and has not been released ever since, hence the clamour for a new Eze by the people.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Amagwu was until now the traditional prime-minister (Ishi Nze) and has been acting as the head of Eze’s cabinet since 2016.

Before his election, he was a former Director in the operations department at the Central Bank of Nigeria and retired in November 2021.

An associate professor, the new Eze-elect is now to be known as Otu Obi 2.