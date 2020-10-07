Once upon a time, there was a boy called Ahanna. After his father passed away, he

joined a gang of robbers to escape the constant family troubles that befell him.

This was the story of the Nollywood blockbuster, Rattlesnake that captivated

audiences in 1995. Fast forward to 2020, the Ahanna story is being re-told in a

completely new way, thanks to Charles Okpaleke and the team of Play Network

Studios.

In the highly anticipated remake, Stan Nze takes on the iconic role of Ahanna; a

young man who is dissatisfied with the way his life has turned out and

masterminds a way to steal the life he wants. He handpicks the Armadas, a highly

intelligent group of thieves and together they carry out spectacular heists that bring

them everything they ever wanted. But like everyone knows, nothing lasts forever.

Soon, The Armadas find themselves with bitter enemies on both sides of the law.

Will Ahanna be able to mastermind his way out of the life of crime he chose? Or

will his sins catch up with him? You’ll have to watch the movie to find out.

Executive produced by Charles Okpaleke and directed by Ramsey Nouah, the

Rattlesnake remake is star-studded. Alongside, Stan Nze, the cast includes Osas

Ighodaro, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Elma Mbadiwe, Chiwetalu Agu, Ayo ‘AY’

Makun, Fred Amata, Bucci Franklin, Efa Iwara, Ejike Asiegbu, Chinyere Wilfred,

Tobi Bakre, Gloria and Norbert Young, and a host of others. The movie makes

history as the first in Nollywood to star the Nobert Young family, including their

daughter, Antoria Uri Young making her acting debut.

Speaking, Rattlesnake’s producer, Chris Odeh, said: “While producing Living in

Bondage , the idea of re-making other nollywood classics was discussed. Some of

us in the team were teenagers or pre-teens at the time some Nollywood classics

were made, this is why I think telling the Rattlesnak e story is important; it has a

strong ‘coming of age’ narrative which a lot of us can resonate with. You know

that period in time when your father is warning you about armed robbery or getting

into bad gangs. I don’t know about you, but my father sat me down, showed me the

Rattlesnake movie, pulled my ears and said, ‘It will never be heard that my son

went to Lagos to join a bad gang’. The film first of all, gives us that nostalgic

feeling; secondly, it does a lot for the Igbo culture and the Nigerian nation. Thirdly,

we honour Amaka Igwe, who is an icon and has been responsible for a lot of