Once upon a time, there was a boy called Ahanna. After his father passed away, he
joined a gang of robbers to escape the constant family troubles that befell him.
This was the story of the Nollywood blockbuster, Rattlesnake that captivated
audiences in 1995. Fast forward to 2020, the Ahanna story is being re-told in a
completely new way, thanks to Charles Okpaleke and the team of Play Network
Studios.
In the highly anticipated remake, Stan Nze takes on the iconic role of Ahanna; a
young man who is dissatisfied with the way his life has turned out and
masterminds a way to steal the life he wants. He handpicks the Armadas, a highly
intelligent group of thieves and together they carry out spectacular heists that bring
them everything they ever wanted. But like everyone knows, nothing lasts forever.
Soon, The Armadas find themselves with bitter enemies on both sides of the law.
Will Ahanna be able to mastermind his way out of the life of crime he chose? Or
will his sins catch up with him? You’ll have to watch the movie to find out.
Executive produced by Charles Okpaleke and directed by Ramsey Nouah, the
Rattlesnake remake is star-studded. Alongside, Stan Nze, the cast includes Osas
Ighodaro, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Elma Mbadiwe, Chiwetalu Agu, Ayo ‘AY’
Makun, Fred Amata, Bucci Franklin, Efa Iwara, Ejike Asiegbu, Chinyere Wilfred,
Tobi Bakre, Gloria and Norbert Young, and a host of others. The movie makes
history as the first in Nollywood to star the Nobert Young family, including their
daughter, Antoria Uri Young making her acting debut.
Speaking, Rattlesnake’s producer, Chris Odeh, said: “While producing Living in
Bondage, the idea of re-making other nollywood classics was discussed. Some of
us in the team were teenagers or pre-teens at the time some Nollywood classics
were made, this is why I think telling the Rattlesnake story is important; it has a
strong ‘coming of age’ narrative which a lot of us can resonate with. You know
that period in time when your father is warning you about armed robbery or getting
into bad gangs. I don’t know about you, but my father sat me down, showed me the
Rattlesnake movie, pulled my ears and said, ‘It will never be heard that my son
went to Lagos to join a bad gang’. The film first of all, gives us that nostalgic
feeling; secondly, it does a lot for the Igbo culture and the Nigerian nation. Thirdly,
we honour Amaka Igwe, who is an icon and has been responsible for a lot of
people you call stars today; the like of RMD, Nkem Owoh etc. We came out the
first time with Living In Bondage and we are going to keep coming out every year
to blow your minds.”
On his part, the line producer, Judith Audu, stated: “Rattlesnake is a film that will
entertain and educate you. You are going to have drama, emotions will run wild,
you are going to go home asking yourself questions. The film is filled with family
values, friendships, love and so much more. What we are promising is an
experience.”
When asked what it was like to write the movie script, Nicole Asinugo graciously
gave the credit to original script writer, Amaka Igwe, saying, “There was already a
lot of material to work with, I was just building on what the great Amaka Igwe
wrote. As a remake, one is creatively allowed to think about things from a different
perspective, but stay true to the real essence of the movie, which I believe we did.
So, even if you did watch the original Rattlesnake, we made sure we incorporated
experiences relevant to now. We also had the freedom to build on and incorporate
other characters.”
Despite the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cast and crew were able to
push through with production and post-production by complying with all necessary
measures intended to keep everyone safe, by keeping a very close system,
maintaining clean healthy environments, and sanitising regularly with the support
of a health agency.
Meanwhile, Rattlesnake will premiere on November 8, 2020, with safety
precautions as top priority. The movie will hit cinemas on November 13, 2020.
Leave a Reply